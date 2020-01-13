prisoner-killed-in-throat-slash-attack-at-privately-run-jail 

A prisoner has died after his throat was slashed at the privately run HMP Thameside in Greenwich, south east London.

The inmate, in his 40s, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A man in his late 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said.

HMP Thameside is a Serco-run facility, which opened in 2012 and holds around 1,200 inmates.

A spokesman from Scotland Yard said: “Police were called at 02: 37hrs on Sunday, 12 January to HMP Thameside in Greenwich after an inmate was discovered suffering from a slash injury to his throat.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

“Officers are working to inform his next of kin. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“Officers from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed and enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

HMP Thameside serves courts in east and south-east London, and has an “extremely high turnover of prisoners” with the average stay a “mere 36 days”, according to an inspection report in 2017.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke found the prison had a “had a generally settled and respectful atmosphere” but noted that “levels of violence were high”.