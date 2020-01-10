prison-terror-attack-suspect,-brusthom-ziamani,-held-sharia-courts-inside-hmp-whitemoor

The convicted jihadist suspected of carrying out Britain’s first terror attack behind bars, had a history of radicalising fellow inmates and even held sharia courts in his cell to punish those who broke strict Islamic laws, it has emerged.
Brusthom Ziamani, 24, and a fellow prisoner allegedly attacked a member of staff at HMP Whitemoor with makeshift weapons on Thursday morning, in what police are treated as a terrorist incident.
The pair, who were wearing fake suicide vests and shouting Allahu Akbar, are accused of slashing and stabbing the prison officer in the face before eventually being restrained by his colleagues, five of whom were also injured.
A former inmate, who was in both HMP Whitemoor and HMP Woodhill alongside Ziamani, has told the Telegraph he was notorious for peddling extremism and trying to convert fellow prisoners to radical Islam.
The source, a white British convert, who has since been paroled and has rejected the radical ideology, said: “When I arrived in prison I was quickly met by Ziamani and allowed into his inner circle.
“He once tried to organise a coup against the prison system and attacked a prison officer. He would also hold sharia courts in his prison cell for infractions such as drinking.”
Ian Acheson, a former prison governor, who led an independent review into extremism in prison, said there had been a “colossal failure of intelligence” over Ziamani.
He said: “This has all the hallmarks of a premeditated terrorist attack inside what should be one of our most secure prisons in western Europe. The member of staff who was attacked was millimeters, seconds away from being murdered by a terrorist which would have profound implications for the rule of law inside prisons.
“While incidents like this are extremely rare, what we know already about Brusthom Ziamani’s background in Woodhill prison before he came to Whitemoor and the fact that he was allegedly running a jihadist cell there, suggests to me there has been a colossal failure of intelligence here in terms of protecting prison staff from someone who was clearly very radicalised.”
Ziamani, a Muslim convert himself, was jailed for 22-years in 2015 for plotting to behead a British soldier in London.
A former Jehovah’s Witness, he was a follower of the hate preacher Anjem Choudary and began plotting a terror attack just weeks after being radicalised in 2014.
No arrests have been made following the attack on the prison officer, but Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed the matter was being treated as a terrorist attack.
HMP Whitemoor has had a history of problems with extremism and was the subject of a damning report in 2011 which found that a Muslim gang culture had been allowed to develop, allowing powerful extremists to convert and radicalise vulnberable inmates.
It was also the prison that housed Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist who carried out November’s London Bridge attack after completing his sentence and convincing the authorities he had been deradicalised.
The latest incident will once again reignite the debate about how successful deradicalisation programmes inside prison can be.
Dr Paul Stott, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, said: “Deradicalisation is possible – people can and do change their minds about deeply held religious and political beliefs that previously led to violence.
“The challenge for the authorities – as seen in the Usman Khan case – is whether a change is rooted in a genuine admission or they are just trying to get out of prison.”
He added: “Britain’s prisons have been struggling for some time. The problem of drugs, staff shortages and poor management has allowed the emergence of gangs centred around an Islamic identity.”