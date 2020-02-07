Prison officer Stephanie Smithwhite jailed for affair with notorious gangster inmate Curtis 'Cocky' Warren

A prison officer who has a relationship with a gangster inmate and got his name tattooed on her body has been jailed.

Stephanie Smithwhite, 40, performed sexual acts with Curtis “Cocky” Warren while he was behind bars at the maximum-security HMP Frankland near Durham.

The pair had oral sex and kissed in secret liaisons in his cell, in the kitchen and a laundry room at the jail which houses some of the country’s most dangerous criminals.

She also sent him a photo of herself wearing a catsuit, Durham Crown Court heard.

Prison officer Stephanie Smithwhite arriving at Durham Crown Court (PA)

The disgraced officer eventually told investigators how Warren – who was once named in the Sunday Times Rich List – became obsessed with her, and would buzz from his cell to call for her attention.

She denied cutting a hole in the trousers of her prison uniform was for a sexual purpose, but the sentencing judge said it was hard to imagine why else it was there.

Last month she admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office, with one charge relating to their sexual relationship, said to have lasted between June and December 2018, and the second count regarding her failure to report that she knew he had access to a phone.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said 56-year-old Warren was a “major league offender” who tried to manipulate her into bringing contraband into the prison after starting their affair, and asked her about prison intelligence and security cameras.

The judge said she was infatuated with him, as demonstrated by her tattoo of the name Curtis next to a rose.

Curtis Warren had an affair with a prison officer (PA Media)

The judge said: “Your conduct represents the very most grave breach of trust placed in you.”

Warren was known to have previously continued to run his criminal enterprises from behind bars using mobile phones, but Smithwhite did not report him using a phone to contact her.

He was also known to have started relationships with other prison staff previously, but Smithwhite failed to resist him, despite undergoing training about manipulative and corrupting inmates.

Investigators found they had called each other 213 times in just three months.

Rupert Doswell, prosecuting, said Warren was serving 13 years for conspiracy to import drugs and a further 10-year sentence for failing to pay back £198 million in proceeds of crime.

Prison officer Stephanie Smithwhite admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office (PA)

He had previously committed manslaughter in a jail fight with an inmate in Holland.

Mr Doswell said Warren was “highly dangerous to the public”.

Staff became suspicious of Smithwhite’s relationship with him and a surveillance operation was mounted.

She was seen passing a note to him and receiving one back.

Warren tried to eat her note when officers went to retrieve it from him, the court heard.

Inquiries found the notes were highly sexualised.

At first she denied having a physical relationship with the Liverpudlian.

Police searched her home and found more notes, a copy of his autobiography called Cocky, The Rise And Fall Of Curtis Warren, Mr Doswell said.

They searched the business of one of her relatives and discovered 450 letters, many of which contained sexual fantasies.

They found a white Samsung phone in her car which was only used to ring one number – traced to Frankland Prison, and used by Warren.

In interviews with detectives, she was said to be “devastated” but hoped there was an outside chance their relationship could continue.

The judge sentenced Smithwhite to two years in jail.

Andrew Nixon, for Smithwhite, who is from Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, said she made a “catastrophic error of judgment”.

He said: “This is a woman who has fallen in love with the wrong person.”

Detective Inspector Lindsay Banks-Brown, from Durham CID, said: “Those who choose to act dishonestly in a position of trust should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of honest, hardworking staff who carry out their duties within the law.

“We hope this result shows we will take action against those people who believe they are above the law and engage in corrupt activity, and we will bring them to justice.”

Additional reporting by PA Media