printing-firms-demand-compensation-from-government-after-may-bank-holiday-date-change-chaos

Small printing firms have demanded compensation after a Government decision to change a bank holiday date cost some of them hundreds of thousands of pounds.
The Government announced last year that the early May bank holiday would this year be moved from Monday May 4 to Friday May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Its announcement was only made on June 7 and many firms had already printed their 2020 calendars and diaries. On the previous occasion the holiday was moved, in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day, companies were given 18 months to prepare.
Stuart Bennett, the director of A M Print Finishers, a small calendar-publishing business, said the change had been “close to catastrophic”, costing the firm £200,000 to reprint materials.
He said: “This is a huge sum, not easily financed by a small business.
“There has been no offer of compensation from the Government, despite the fact that it changed the date months after its own guidelines dictate.”
Allan & Bertram suffered a “huge, irreversible financial impact” also of about £200,000, because more than 400,000 calendars had been printed with the wrong bank holiday date.
Andrew Bennett, the managing director, said: “It is right to celebrate VE day and moving the bank holiday seems entirely sensible, but waiting so late is just unacceptable.
“As with all calendar manufacturers, our stock is prepared well in advance and almost everything is printed for 2020. It is hugely frustrating.”
Despite repeated requests, the firm had received no compensation or support from the Government and had been forced to “shoulder the cost of this decision on our own”, he added.
For other companies it would have been too costly to reprint stock, resulting in calendars and diaries being sold with the wrong date for the holiday.
Louise Newson, the business manager at The Stamford Notebook, said its academic diaries were already on the shelves by June 2019.
“We had to send out a little note, which said these were printed before the bank holiday change,” she said.
Charles Jarrold, the chief executive of the British Printing Industries Federation, said one member had had to remove the page from 300,000 calendars and produce sticker packs for a huge number of others.
“The problem wasn’t the decision in itself … but with the way the decision was made,” he said.
Mike Cherry, the national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said that while the commemoration was “a hugely significant event”, the Government “should ensure that in future, businesses and industry are given as much notice as possible”.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the announcement had been made as soon as was practicable and there were at present no plans for compensation.
A spokesman for the department said the change of date to VE Day was “a right and fitting tribute to our heroes of the Second World War” and had “created an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of a generation”.