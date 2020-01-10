printing-firms-demand-compensation-from-government-after-may-bank-holiday-date-change-chaos

Small printing firms have demanded compensation after a Government decision to change a bank holiday date cost some of them hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The Government announced last year that the early May bank holiday would this year be moved from Monday May 4 to Friday May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Its announcement was only made on June 7 and many firms had already printed their 2020 calendars and diaries. On the previous occasion the holiday was moved, in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day, companies were given 18 months to prepare.

Stuart Bennett, the director of A M Print Finishers, a small calendar-publishing business, said the change had been “close to catastrophic”, costing the firm £200,000 to reprint materials.

He said: “This is a huge sum, not easily financed by a small business.

“There has been no offer of compensation from the Government, despite the fact that it changed the date months after its own guidelines dictate.”

Allan & Bertram suffered a “huge, irreversible financial impact” also of about £200,000, because more than 400,000 calendars had been printed with the wrong bank holiday date.

Andrew Bennett, the managing director, said: “It is right to celebrate VE day and moving the bank holiday seems entirely sensible, but waiting so late is just unacceptable.

“As with all calendar manufacturers, our stock is prepared well in advance and almost everything is printed for 2020. It is hugely frustrating.”

Despite repeated requests, the firm had received no compensation or support from the Government and had been forced to “shoulder the cost of this decision on our own”, he added.

For other companies it would have been too costly to reprint stock, resulting in calendars and diaries being sold with the wrong date for the holiday.