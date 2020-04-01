🔥Principality Stadium to become temporary hospital with 2,000 beds to help NHS Wales battle coronavirus🔥

The Welsh Rugby Union are ready to turn the Principality Stadium into a fully functional, temporary field hospital to provide around 2,000 extra beds to NHS Wales during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports team across the UK have been helping the NHS during the virus’ outbreak, which has gripped the national.

The WRU are keen to do their part to help the cause and the Principality Stadium will be transformed into a temporary field hospital as part of scenario planning by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Clinicians and managers are currently working with the Principality Stadium team and a range of specialist contractors to create the new facility at pace.

The work has already started with teams assigned to adapt the home of Welsh rugby into a temporary hospital.

“We have made the entire Principality Stadium available to be used based on NHS requirements, including hospitality areas and a variety of further rooms and facilities,” said WRU CEO Martyn Phillips.

“It is a privilege to be able to offer our services, facilities and a significant number of operational staff, at their individual choice, to help at this time of national emergency.

“We have made advanced plans to transform relevant spaces into fully functional hospital environments, working closely with Levy UK, who are responsible for overseeing similar transitions elsewhere.”

Operational staff at the Principality Stadium have been offered the opportunity to continue in full-time work supporting NHS staff as the national ground is transformed.

Also, work has started on setting up another field hospital at The Vale Resort, Hensol, on the site of the WRU National Centre of Excellence.

This will provide 290 additional beds as the numbers of people with Covid-19 increases. It is being established with the support of local authorities and the military, and some contractors.