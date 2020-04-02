🔥Princess Victoria of Sweden prepares food boxes for the homeless as coronavirus cases rise in Sweden🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

With countries around the world affected by the coronavirus, Royal Families have been doing their best to provide relief to those in need.

Malaysia’s Queen has been cooking for front line workers, Princess Eugenie and her mother delivered sweet treats and pastries to the NHS and now Princess Victoria of Sweden has been helping to pack meal boxes for vulnerable citizens.

Princess Victoria, 42, stepped in to volunteer at Stockholms Stadsmission, an organisation which delivers meal boxes to those in need but is short on volunteers with many isolating.

So far Sweden has experienced 249 Covid-19 fatalities with around 5000 confirmed cases.

The Swedish royal family’s Instagram account shared photos of Princess Victoria, putting the food into the boxes and captioned it: “Yesterday the Crown Princess visited @stockholmsstadsmission at Mariatorget on Södermalm.

“Many of the City Mission’s volunteers are older and themselves at risk and therefore cannot help the business right now. The Crown Princess therefore went to the Stockholm Stadsmission yesterday to help make food boxes for people in homelessness and vulnerability

“The royal family is keen to show their support for the efforts made in various parts of society to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through conversations, digital meetings and visits, the King family informs about how the pandemic affects Sweden. Visits are planned on the basis of current recommendations and with an effort not to unnecessarily use the time and resources of the operations.”

The meals that she helped to box were later picked up by people or delivered.

Sweden has come under fire from some quarters for taking a different approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike most countries around the world, Sweden has not yet enforced a lockdown or self-isolation policy.

Bars and restaurants are not doing table service but remain open, as do primary schools despite universities closing and gatherings or more than 50 people being banned.