princess-love-and-ray-j-came-to-this-sad-conclusion-after-having-a-heated-conversation-about-their-marriage

Those, who watched the epic episode of The Conversation between Princess Love and her estranged husband, Ray J, had an earful of dirty laundry being aired publicly.

The reality TV star took part in a mini-series that aired on Zeus, where they sat down without a host to talk about the blowout fight in Las Vegas back in November.

Princess Love did not hold back and slammed the father of her two children for disrespecting her by bringing strippers in his hotel room.

The model stated: “You know why we’re here, and, unfortunately, the only way we can have this conversation is if we’re filming. I feel like this is the only way I can get real answers out of you.”

She went on to reveal: “I didn’t want to continue to argue in the paragraphs that we were going back with and forth with each other, saying all this way out stuff that I felt was damaging, tarnishing, disrespectful on both ends. It was becoming overwhelming of negativity.”

She also bashed him for buying a home without talking to her about it. She said: “You decided to put a deposit down without talking to your wife about it. If we leave on bad terms today and I go to a male strip club, and I decide to invite them home.

They went on to have a lengthy exchange about the strippers. Ray J said: “I did not invite a stripper home with me.”

Princess Love asked: “The strippers didn’t come back to the hotel with you, yes or no? I was in a one-bedroom MGM hotel, and you were in a big a*s loft with strippers and prostitutes.”

Ray J hit back: “To get to the strippers, we have to get past you exposing everything we do. You make me look bad, you make [their daughter] Melody look bad. You make her dad look bad.”

Princess Love made this sad confession: “What kind of husband doesn’t protect his wife? You were in a hotel. You’re disrespectful, I don’t respect you, I lost a lot of love for you, and you’re not a protector. You’re not that. That’s important to me, and you’re not that.”

Ray J concluded by saying they needed to “take a five.”



