princess-diana’s-niece-to-marry-fashion-tycoon-five-years-older-than-her-dad

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer is set to marry a multi-millionaire fashion tycoon five years older than her dad.

Michael Lewis, who turns 61 this month, proposed to the 29-year-old model before Christmas, a friend of hers told the Daily Mail.

The South Africa-born magnate, a divorced dad of three grown-up children believed to be worth £80 million, is 32 years her senior and five years older than her father, Earl Spencer.

Lady Kitty’s pal told the newspaper: ‘She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family.

‘Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.’

The pair were spotted kissing outside Club 55 in St Tropez last August, three months after going public with a stroll through New York City.

She said at the time she wasn’t ‘in any rush’ to start a family, adding that ‘everyone should do things in their own time’.

The socialite, daughter of former fashion model Victoria Aitken and Princess Diana’s younger brother, was born in the UK but grew up in Cape Town.

Following her parents’ split in 1997 she spent her time between her father’s home in England and her mother’s in South Africa.