Princess Beatrice's wedding likely to be 'scaled down' in wake of Prince Andrew's Epstein controversy

The hottest luxury and A List news

The wedding date of Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s nuptials were announced today, with the Royal Family announcing in a statement that they were set to tie the knot on May 29. They are set to marry at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, but not without some adjustments to their wedding day plans – in part because of Prince Andrew’s relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who appeared on the UK morning television show Lorraine, the Royal Family is “going to have to rethink the arrangements of Beatrice’s wedding.”

Bond’s statement came after being asked what effect the Epstein scandal and Prince Andrew’s subsequent BBC interview late last year would have on his 31-year-old daughter’s wedding.

Princess Beatrice (David Parker ©)

After Bond pointed out that Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday party – which would have taken place in February of this year – had already been canceled entirely, she turned her attention to the upcoming nuptials.

Bond clarified that Prince Andrew’s former relationship with Epstein were not the only factor impacting on Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans. Backlash following her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, may also play a role in reducing the scale of Beatrice’s ceremony.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Getty Images)

“There were outcries over Eugenie’s security costs for the taxpayer,” Bond said. Eugenie’s high profile ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle reportedly required security that cost an estimated $2.6 million – paid for with taxpayers’ money.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in 2018, which was met with criticism for using taxpayers’ money of an estimated $2.6 million in security (Yui Mok/PA)

“I don’t think they’ll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice,” she continued, adding, “So I imagine that will be scaled down somewhat.”

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement in September of 2019, but the couple’s upcoming wedding was quickly overshadowed by accusations made against Prince Andrew – which he denies.

While Beatrice’s father will reportedly still walk her down the aisle on her big day, he was not seen at her engagement party last month.

Icon/Gallery

Created with Sketch.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – in pictures