Princess Beatrice wedding date finally confirmed – with the royal set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London

The wedding date for Princess Beatrice and her property developer fiancee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been confirmed. The couple are set to have a springtime wedding in London on May 29.

The news was announced on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account, which revealed they would be tying the knot on May 29 this year.

The statement read, “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.”

A longer statement was also released on the official royal website, which revealed Queen Elizabeth had “kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.”

It also announced that the Queen would host a private wedding reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

More to follow…