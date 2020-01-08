princess-anne’s-daughter-zara-tindall-handed-driving-ban 

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall has been handed a driving ban after speeding through the Cotswolds in her LandRover.

The 38-year-old equestrian star and granddaughter of the Queen was caught going 91 mph close at Dartley Bottom in rural Gloucestershire last year.

Mrs Tindall already had nine points on her licence for other driving offences, leading magistrates in Cheltenham to issue a mandatory six-month ban after imposing a further four points.

The wife of former Gloucester and England rugby back Mike Tindall did not attend court as she was in Australia, where she has been advised not to get behind the wheel.

Through her lawyer she pleaded guilty to driving in excess of 70mph on the A417 near Cirencester on November 6th last year.

Barry Warburton, representing Mrs Tindall, told the court he had been instructed to speak on her behalf as she is abroad.