Princes Harry, William Slam "False" Story On Their Relationship

Princes Harry And William Slam 'False' Story About Their Relationship

“Use of inflammatory language is offensive, potentially harmful,” Prince William and Prince Harry (File)

London:

Princes William and Harry on Monday put on a rare joint front to dismiss a “false story” speculating about their relationship, as senior royals meet for talks about the younger brother’s future.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” they said.

