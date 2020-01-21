prince-wrongful-death-lawsuit-‘dismissed’-as-family-await-official-valuation-of-‘$200m-estate’

Prince’s wrongful death lawsuit has reportedly been dismissed after his family sought to find several parties legally responsible for his sudden passing.

Family members of the Purple Rain singer, who died in 2016 aged 57, filed a lawsuit against a number of defendants two years later, alleging that they had the duty and opportunity to treat Prince’s substance addiction and prevent his death, but failed to do so.

The musician was found dead at his Paisley Park home in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April 2016 following an accidental overdose of powerful anaesthetic fentanyl.

Nobody was criminally charged in his death and the source of the counterfeit pills that caused the overdose remains unknown.

According to the Associated Press, the wrongful death lawsuit was quietly dismissed in November.

It made claims against Dr Michael Schulenberg, a doctor who treated Prince in the weeks leading up to his death, and a former employee of the doctor, both of whom agreed to the dismissals.

In August the lawsuits against Walgreens, which filled prescriptions for the singer, and Trinity Medical Center, the Illinois hospital where he was treated for an opioid overdose a week before his death, were also dismissed.

The circumstances surrounding the dismissals have not been made public, but Henry Blair – a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law – said the language used in the court papers made him ‘99.99% sure those are settlements’ with Prince’s family.

Authorities said it was likely Prince didn’t know he was taking the synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Prince’s family are still embroiled in a legal case regarding the valuation of the singer’s estate, previously said to be worth $200 million (£154 million) before taxes.

In recent months, one of Prince’s sisters, Tyka Nelson, sold a portion of her share of the estate for an undisclosed amount to Primary Wave, a music publisher that also holds interests in the estates of Whitney Houston and other singers.

Nelson explained her decision to sell part of her share in an affidavit and said it was to ‘realise some value from the Estate before the completion of the Estate administration’.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Prince’s estate for comment.





