prince-william-leaves-kensington-palace-morning-after-historic-sandringham-summit

Prince William has been seen for the first time after a historic Sandringham summit, in which the Queen backed the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back as senior royals.

The Duke of Cambridge was pictured going on the school run, after showdown talks yesterday between himself, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step back as senior royals and be financially independent.

The Queen was said to be hurt by the shock announcement, which was made by the Sussexes without consulting herself or other senior royals.

William’s relationship with Harry was reported to be already strained, with the Duke of Cambridge said to have told a friend that the inseparable brothers were now ‘separate entities’, following a series of rows between the pair and their wives.

The Queen had given royal aides 72 hours to iron out details of Harry and Meghan’s reduced role in the monarchy after their announcement.

Yesterday’s unprecedented summit at Sandringham took place to thrash out a solution to the rift at the heart of the royal family.

Meghan was hoping to attend the meeting via a conference call, but Palace officials decided against it, because no one knew for sure who else might have been listening in.

A royal source told MailOnline: ‘This was a highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call.’

According to friends, Prince Harry arrived two hours early so he could have a one-to-one discussion with the Queen to explain his side of the story.

Following the meeting, the Queen issued a statement in which she said the royal family ‘respect and understand’ their desire for a ‘new life’.

The monarch announced there would be a ‘period of transition’, with Harry and Meghan living in Canada and the UK.

She went on to stress the discussions were ‘complex matters’ for her family to resolve but she wanted ‘final decisions’ in the ‘coming days’.

It is unusual for the Queen to issue a statement in her own name – when not paying condolences after the death of a foreign head of state or sympathising following a natural disaster or terrorist attack.

And the formal titles of the couple – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – were not used by the monarch.

The Queen said: ‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

‘Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

‘Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

‘It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.’