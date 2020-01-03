prince-william-joins-forces-with-the-football-association-to-launch-major-mental-health-campaign

Nadine Dorries, the mental health minister, said: “It is vital that every person feels able to speak honestly about their mental health and wellbeing – and reminded that it’s okay to not be okay.

“We know men in particular often find it harder to admit they are not coping and can feel like there is nobody they can speak to. I’m confident this partnership will help reach an audience who might otherwise not realise there are little steps they can take themselves to look after their own mental health.”

The one-minute film is narrated by Prince William and features England stars including Frank Lampard, Harry Maguire, Dele Alli and Jordan Pickford.

In it, the Duke says: “In life as in football, we all go through highs and lows. We can all sometimes feel anxious, or stressed.

“At moments, even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things.”

Football fans will be encouraged to get their own “mind plan”, a free tool on the Every Mind Matters website that involves “taking a minute” to answer a few questions about how they are feeling before generating a personalised action plan that aims to prevent common concerns escalating by dealing with stress, boosting mood, and improving sleep.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said: “Just like physical health, mental health is an asset that we all must take practical steps to build, nurture and strengthen.

“This film is a great way to encourage us all to stop and take a minute to reflect on our mental health, helping to generate conversation and normalise mental health and give people more opportunity to speak up if they are struggling.”

The FA Cup final in May will be dedicated to Heads Up as will all matches held over two weekends in February.

England’s match against Italy at Wembley on March 27 will also be used to shine a spotlight on the initiative.

The BBC will broadcast a documentary following the Duke as he works on the campaign with the FA to raise awareness of male mental fitness.

It will feature the stories of men who have been affected by mental health as the Duke discusses the issue with both fans and footballers.

It comes as Chris Barker, 39, a former Cardiff City defender, was found dead after apparently taking his own life.

The father-of-one, who also played for Barnsley, QPR, and Plymouth, is believed to have killed himself on New Year’s Eve.

He had previously told how he had struggled to come to terms with the death of his father from motor neurone disease when he was just 21.