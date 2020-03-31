prince-william-is-‘seriously-considering’-going-back-to-work-as-air-ambulance-pilot-amid-pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world, Prince William is “seriously considering” going back to his job as an ambulance pilot to help on the front lines. A new report claims that the future King of England wants to help, but he might not get his wish because he is one of the few senior working royals at the moment.

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old worked for two years as a pilot to fly doctors and paramedics to emergencies across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, Essex and Hertfordshire, but he left the role in 2017.

“William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic,” says the source. “He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal…But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.”

The source noted that the Duke of Cambridge is currently at Anmer Hall in Norfolk along with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The country estate is where he lived when he flew the air ambulance. The source added that there are practicalities to overcome, like fitting in on shift patterns. But, Prince William is “in the right place now” if he wants to be a pilot again.

However, his role as a senior working royal is extremely important right now because Prince Charles is ill with COVID-19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have walked away from their roles as senior royals, and Prince Andrew has “been effectively barred from public life” because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

I really hope someone told William NO. I said he probably wanted to do something like, help this way but please, no. Charles and the Queen can go out so it’s only him at the moment.🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ESWHdOqKfq — Isa (@isaguor) March 30, 2020

Earlier this month, Prince William became patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity. At the time, London Ambulance Service boss Garrett Emmerson said: “I know he [Prince William] would be welcome any time” if he wanted to serve again.

Prince William also said during his visit to a National Health Service call center in early March that he missed working as an ambulance pilot. He also described working with the East Anglian Air Ambulance service as a “privilege.”

“We were saying everybody was working really hard. He misses the helicopter, being on the front line. He just said he misses it,” said NHS call handler Tracy Pidgeon.



