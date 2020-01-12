prince-william-‘can’t-put-his-arm-around-prince-harry-anymore’-amid-royal-family-crisis

Prince William has spoken about his pain at no longer being able to put his arm around Prince Harry, after their relationship deteriorated over the past year, according to a friend.

The Duke of Cambridge is reported to have said that the once inseparable brothers are now ‘separate entities’ but is hopeful that at some point in the future they may be able to heal the rift between them.

Prince William is alleged to have told his friend that ‘I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore’, the Sunday Times reported.

It comes ahead of a crisis summit tomorrow organised by the Queen, in which the brothers are expected to come face to face for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals.

The Queen was reported to be feeling ‘hurt’ by their announcement that they also intend to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.

The decision is also said to have further deepened the divisions between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince William is reported to have told his friend: ‘I am sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the page.

‘I want everyone to play on the team’.

The Queen is said to have laid down a 72-hour ultimatum to aides on Friday following the shock announcement to find a ‘workable solution’ to their desire to change the direction of their royal lives.

A royal source said: ‘The family will gather on Monday at Sandringham to talk things through, attended by Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

‘Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week.

‘As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions.

‘Next steps will be agreed at the meeting, the request for this to be resolved at pace is still her Majesty’s wish – the aim remains days not weeks.’

Meghan flew to Canada a few days ago where she spent an extended festive break with Harry and baby son Archie in the province of British Columbia.

The source said it is hoped the duchess will be able to participate in the meting via a conference call.

Ahead of the meeting, the royals will be given written proposals produced by their offices and others, including relevant government departments from the UK and Canada, where it is thought Harry and Meghan will establish a second home.

It is not known who else, if anyone, will be at the meeting – but it is likely the private secretaries of the four royals may join part of the talks to assist with any questions.

The Sussexes’ statement – and a new official Sussexroyal.com website – have thrown up important questions about funding for the couple’s round-the-clock security, media access to their royal events and how they will pay for their future lifestyles.

There are likely to be tax implications for them too, with the Palace wanting to ‘tighten protocols to prevent them cashing in on their royal status’, according to the BBC.