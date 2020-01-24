prince-william-and-kate-middleton-confirmed-to-attend-the-bafta-awards-once-again

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been confirmed to attend the Bafta awards once again, as the ceremony takes place in February in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be watching the EE British Academy Film Awards live on 2 February, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This year marks the tenth anniversary that Wills has been the President of Bafta, and he will present and introduce the Fellowship, which is Bafta’s highest accolade to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Bafta’s chief executive, Amanda Berry OBE said: ‘We are so pleased The Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film.

‘This year marks the Duke’s 10th year as Bafta’s President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the Bafta Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign Bafta has ever undertaken.

‘We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February.’

The royal family have always been heavily involved with the Baftas, with William’s grandfather, Prince Philip, appointed as its first president in 1959.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be hosted by Graham Norton, and this year’s frontrunner with most nominations is Joker, which is up for 11 awards.

Asa Butterfield and Ella Balinska announced the 39 films that received nominations at the start of January, with Joker leading the pack ahead of The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which each scooped 10 nods.

Sam Mendes World War I epic 1917 scored nine, and Margot Robbie has double the chance of taking home the best supporting actress nod, after she was nominated twice for her roles in Bombshell and in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday 2 February at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD in the UK and in all major territories around the world.





