prince-william-and-kate-middleton-are-being-fast-tracked-to-royal-leadership-as-pandemic-brings-uncertain-challenges

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the globe, many have been concerned for the safety and well being of the royal family. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit being royals and moved to Los Angeles, it appears the burden of the family has fallen upon Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s shoulders. Now, new reports are saying that in light of Prince Charles’ recent diagnosis with the deadly virus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are being “fast-tracked” to lead the royal family during these challenging times. Current reports say that Prince Charles is feeling well, but no one is leaving anything to chance. With Queen Elizabeth being 93-years-old, Prince Philip being 98, and Prince Charles, who is next in line for the throne being 71-years-old, reports say that Prince William is being prepared to take over should the unfortunate need arise.

The topic is the subject of an upcoming article in the April 6, 2020, issue of the New Zealand publication Woman’s Day. The magazine quoted a palace insider who chose to remain anonymous about the preparations the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undergoing. The source stated the following.

“Kate and William are facing the biggest challenge of their lives, and preparations to step up and lead the royal family are well underway. Not only is this one of the most testing times in history, but also one of the most difficult for them as a family. With the Queen and Prince Charles effectively out of action for many months to come, the burden is now falling squarely on William and Kate. They accept their roles and are determined to fulfill them, but at the same time, there is a certain amount of trepidation. All this is happening much faster than they could’ve ever imagined.”

The source also went on to state that while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are in isolation at Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Camilla having separate isolations, it is up to Prince William and Kate Middleton to perform many royal duties from their location at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, where they are staying while under isolation.

