Prince William addresses Baftas' lack of diversity during awards ceremony speech

The Duke of Cambridge addressed the issues around diversity before presenting Kathleen Kennedy with the Bafta Fellowship.

He praised the “exceptional film-making” that had been highlighted during the ceremony, and reflected on his 10 years as Bafta president, joking that he did not know if he should be “proud or slightly alarmed” at how many of the winners “have portrayed members of my own family”.

Prince William said: “Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible film-makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film.

“Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the 2020 BAFTA Awards

“I know that both Pippa (Harris), chair of Bafta and Amanda (Berry), Bafta CEO, share that frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported.

“Bafta take this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

The evening also saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laugh off a joke about Harry.

Accepting the Best Supporting Actor accolade on behalf of Brad Pitt, who could not be there due to “family obligations”, Margot Robbie joked the actor would be naming his Bafta award Harry.

Reading Pitt’s words from a sheet of paper, Robbie, his co-star in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood , closed the acceptance speech by saying: “Oh, and he says that he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”

As the audience reacted, she added: “His words, not mine.”

Harry’s brother William, watching from the front row alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to enjoy the joke as both he and Kate were seen laughing.