prince-harry’s-friend-jj-chalmers-defends-decision-to-step-down-from-royal-duties:-‘he’s-protecting-his-family’

JJ Chalmers has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from royal duties.

The Invictus Games medallist met the royal more than five years ago when they both served in the army together.

And now the 33-year-old has thrown his support behind his friend, one day after the former Suits star reportedly flew to Canada with her son Archie.

When appearing on The One Show, JJ explained how he believes Harry’s bold choice was to protect the newborn.

‘I’m very lucky and fortunate to have an insight into [Harry’s] life, and he has changed my life through the Invictus Games,’ he stated.

‘When I first met him five years ago we were both serving in the military, we were both sort of leaving the military, and in some ways he was leaving the military not on his terms as well because of who he is.’

The former Marine continued: ‘We transitioned out of the military we both got involved with Invictus and it changed out lives, ultimately we both got married and we both had kids, the biggest thing that changes your life is having children.

‘He’s less the captain in the army I knew, and he’s more a father, that’s the first thing I ask him about.

‘And I think the decision that he has made, at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that’s the number one rule is to be a father and to be a husband.’

When pressed to see if JJ believed this was the reason behind Harry and Meghan’s decision, he said: ‘I would say so, any husband wants to protect their wife and any father wants to protect their children.

‘He is a very principled individual and so when he looks as how the media reacts and how social media talks about someone, he has to answer to his son one day when he begins to understand this and be able to look him in the face and say, “I made the right decision and I did right by you.”‘

JJ added: ‘And ultimately he grew up in the limelight and knows how it will end if this isn’t handled correctly.’

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan released their bombshell statement saying they would be quitting as senior royals.

This read: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.’

The One Show continues weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.





