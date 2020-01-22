prince-harry’s-firm-reaction-to-the-crown

Prince Harry is already worried about his family drama being portrayed on screen by The Crown – joking that he would “stop it” before the show could “get to me”, according to his biographer.

The hit Netflix drama was already preoccupying the Duke of Sussex when he met biographer Angela Levin for her 2018 book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, she told the BBC.

“Harry, when I went to interview him at the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’” she recalled, saying she “felt very embarrassed” by the question.

“He said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me’,” the author added with a smile.

media_camera Harry and Meghan quit royal life last week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

The revelation came as Netflix has admitted its desire to work with Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, now that they are free from royal constraints. “Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, for sure,” said the streaming service’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

Megxit also sparked a mass of memes suggesting former Suits star Meghan, 38, pushed for her freedom just to get on the hit historical drama.

“What if all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want is to be themselves. On The Crown,” Gaurav Sethi tweeted, while James Melville wrote, “Meghan should troll everyone by playing herself in the final season of The Crown.”

Show creator Peter Morgan previously told Entertainment Weekly that The Crown, dramatising the early years of Queen Elizabeth II, would end “long before” it reached the present day, saying at the time that he had “nothing to say about Meghan Markle”.

The show’s historical consultant, Robert Lacey, told the BBC that he would happily help if the creators decided to bring it up to date with the current Megxit scandal.

“We don’t know what The Crown holds in store in that respect,” he said.

