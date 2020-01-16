prince-harry’s-ex-cressida-bonas-breaks-her-silence-as-royal-crisis-rumbles-on

She was very nearly part of the royal family after dating Prince Harry for two years.

However, six years since their split, Cressida Bonas has revealed it feels “strange” when she is asked about the Duke of Sussex.

As Harry makes plans to exit life as a senior royal, Cressida is now an actress, winning rave reviews for her portrayal of Sheila Caffell in ITV’s White House Farm.

Now, with Harry and wife Meghan keen to start a new life away from the royal spotlight, Cressida has opened up about the scrutiny that a royal relationship still brings her today.

She told ES Magazine: “No one likes to be labelled, no matter what it is about or where they come from. The hurdles and barriers for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him. I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with.”

Cressida added: “It is what it is. People will perhaps always ask me about it.”

The actress has clearly remained on good terms with Harry, having attended his wedding to Meghan in May 2018.

Asked if she feels for Meghan as a fellow actress, Cressida diplomatically revealed that she wouldn’t like to comment for fear of making headlines.

She added that her decision to not speak out about Meghan was also out of “respect”.

It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a very different place now.

Cressida revealed: “How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me? It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a very different place now.”

Indeed, Cressida has been engaged to fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley for five months, although she revealed they are yet to start planning their big day.

Royals are sure to be on the guest list though as Cressida is also friends with Prince Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

