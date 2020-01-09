prince-harry-‘warned-meghan-how-awful-royal-life-would-be’-before-they-got-married

Meghan Markle ‘knew what she was letting herself in for’ before being thrown into the global spotlight when she married Prince Harry, a Royal biographer has claimed.

Angela Levin said the Duke of Sussex told his wife ‘how awful’ royal life could be and what would be expected of her before she married into the monarchy.

The pair announced yesterday that they would be quitting as senior members of the royal family in news that came as a shock to everyone, including the Queen who was said to be ‘hurt’ by the choice.

Some have supported the couple’s decision to raise their son away from the media spotlight and become financially independent of the tax payer.

But others have accused Meghan of persuading Harry to ‘turn his back’ on the institution because she was not enjoying life as a royal.

Giving her analysis Ms Levin said the former actress struggled with invasions into her privacy but knew how tough things would be before committing to the Prince.

She told TalkRadio: ‘In the conversations I had with Harry he told me that he had very, very long conversations with her [Meghan] explaining exactly what was required of her, how awful it would be, the press, everything like that.

‘He was absolutely determined that she would know what she was letting herself in for.

‘Whether she didn’t hear because she was so in love with him we don’t know, these are private issues.’

In their statement the couple said that they would be splitting their time between the UK and north America but would continue to honour their duty to the ‘Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages.’

They said they wanted to carve a new role within the institution while earning their own income, most likely by expanding their charitable work.





Harry and Meghan’s statement in full ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. ‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. ‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. ‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity ‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. ‘ ‘Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.’

The shock announcement came after a turbulent year marked by privacy rows, family rifts and an attack on the press.

Just months after the birth of their son Archie, the couple admitted their mental health was suffering as a result of intense media scrutiny from tabloid newspapers.

Ms Levin said: ‘The other thing [Harry] told me was that he can’t bear being thought of as a celebrity.

‘He said there is a narrow line between being a celebrity and being a royal but he absolutely is a royal. A royal has a sense of duty, knows what is expected of them and is there to support the Queen.

‘The celebrity… chooses their own PR and arrives at wonderful first nights and look gorgeous and are criticised day and night.

‘I think the criticism is very very hard to do but I do think that she hasn’t understood the difference at all.’

Critics have accused Meghan of ‘changing Harry’ but the prince has publicly aired his own frustrations with royal life and the media scrutiny of his wife.

Supporters say the disproportionate ttacks on Meghan today are a sign of the rampant racism she has faced since joining the royal family, which has finally pushed her to walk away.

Today, the couple received no sympathy from the national press, with some newspapers launching scathing attacks on the Duke and Duchess.

After releasing a statement through their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the pair launched a new website detailing how they intend to work going forward.

As part of their ‘new roles’ away from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan announced their intention to leave the royal rota in what is being seen as a ‘snub’ to UK tabloids with who they have a strained relationship.

They have been accused of ‘having their cake and eating it’, as although they will no longer be financed from the sovereign grant, tax payers will fund their security.

They have not renounced their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will be keeping their residence at Frogmore Cottage, which last was renovated with £2.4m of public money.