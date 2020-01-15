prince-harry-warned-by-prince-charles-about-consequences-of-royal-exit?

Prince HarryGetty Images

Prince Harry may have received a warning in light of his exit from Royal life. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, hope to profit from their brand even while not with the family. However, it might not be as simple as it seems.

Reportedly, Prince Charles is said to have warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their future commercial activities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applied for UK trademarks on the name ‘Sussex Royal’ in June last year, for items including books, clothing and charitable fundraising. And according to reports, the couple have also applied for trademarks globally on a wide range of goods.

However, one royal insider told the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay that Prince Charles and the Royal Family will implement rules on the couple’s use of the brand. They said: “There will be strict instructions on branding, for example…..No one wants to see the Sussexes’ name on a tub of margarine.”

Prince HarryGetty Images

So far Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been receiving money from the Sovereign Grant fund, which apparently paid for the expensive renovations to Frogmore Cottage. But it looks like the couple Sussex is trying to relinquish rights to the fund. In such a scenario, the Royal couple will have to rely on money generated from their brand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are resigning from their “senior” Royal roles in a bid to carve their own path. As of now, it is still unclear, how exactly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be striving for financial independence when everything they do is still tie to their name and the name of the Royal Family. We’ll just have to wait and see.