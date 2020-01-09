prince-harry-to return-to-buckingham-palace-to-fulfil-duty-as-host-for-rugby-league-world-cup-draw

The Duke of Sussex faces an awkward return to Buckingham Palace next week when he hosts the draw there for the Rugby League World Cup.

Prince Harry is set to press ahead with his first major engagement since his and his wife’s shock announcement that they planned to quit as senior royals, something said to have dismayed the Queen.

She is not expected to be in residence when the Duke hosts the draw for next year’s tournament on Thursday but he is bound to run into Palace staff who were also completely blindsided by Wednesday’s statement.

It came just hours after the RWLC announced the Prince, who succeeded the Queen as patron of the Rugby Football League in 2016, would oversee next week’s draw there.

A source told the Telegraph Sport no decision had been taken over whether the Duke would be asked to open the tournament – which does not begin until October next year – or present the trophy.

The RFL, Rugby Football Union and London Marathon also had no plans to ditch him as patron following Wednesday’s announcement.

His and his wife’s statement said they would continue to honour their patronages, although it did not make clear whether their plans to balance their time between the UK and North America would mean a scaling back of their commitments.