prince-harry-to-make-his-first-public-appearance-since-he-and-meghan-markle-split-from-royal-family

The Duke of Sussex is to make his first public appearance since he and the duchess announced their intention to split from the Royal Family.
Prince Harry – in his role of patron of the Rugby Football League – will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace at midday on Thursday.
Meanwhile, it emerged overnight that the Duchess of Sussex visited a second charity in Vancouver on Tuesday.
After a seven week holiday, Meghan, 38, visited a women’s centre in Vancouver to discuss “issues affecting women in the community”, with staff excitedly sharing a team photo on Facebook with the words: “Look who we had tea with today!”
Travelling by seaplane, and photographed for the first time since she arrived in Canada, the Duchess appeared in good spirits despite ongoing negotiations about “Sussex Royal”, their funding and security arrangements.
A second photograph has now surfaced, showing the duchess with patrons of the Justice for Girls – a Vancouver-based charity championing the rights of teenage girls who live in poverty.
On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Bradford for their first public appearance since the Sussexes’ bombshell announcement.
Prince William spoke of the importance of tackling challenges head-on to avoid “paralysis” and “move forward”, in comments likely to be seen as a subtle reference to the Royal family’s own ongoing difficulties.
He said it was essential to acknowledge problems in order to deal with them, rather than “pretend they don’t happen, which is no good”.
Prince Harry supports rugby league’s stance on mental health
Prince Harry has given his support to the Rugby League World Cup 2021’s decision to adopt a mental fitness charter for the tournament.
The charter is a five-point initiative aimed at training players, officials and volunteers to look after their own mental health and the mental health of those around them.
The programme will include mental health awareness workshops for 8,000 young rugby league players and their families and training for grass roots coaches to deliver their own mental fitness workshops outside the tournament.
In a video to mark the launch of the mental fitness charter, the duke said the initiative builds on the sport’s strong legacy of mental health awareness.
#RLWC2021 are proud to become the first global sporting tournament to launch a Mental Fitness Charter.
Find out what the initiative includes and what RFL Patron, HRH, The Duke of Sussex, has to say on the charter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2TlYJPNWyi
— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) January 16, 2020
“Rugby league isn’t just a sport, it’s a community. And one that takes care of its own,” he said.
“For many years, it has been at the forefront of promoting and supporting good mental fitness, working hard to build a positive mindset for everyone involved in the sport.
“So I am proud to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 mental fitness charter.
“This charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament, and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same.”
The sport has been united in recent weeks by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, 37, who was diagnosed with incurable motor neurone disease in December.
He fought back the tears as he made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd at Headingley.
The former Great Britain scrum-half then went on for the last five minutes of a pre-season game to play his first rugby since hanging up his boots in 2017, and afterwards echoed the duke’s sentiments about the sport.
Burrow, who enjoyed a glittering career for Leeds, told a post-match press conference: “It’s hard to put into words. I’ve been struggling with my words anyway. I’m overwhelmed and humbled. It really meant something.
“In rugby league we stay together and look after our own. Today was an example of what our game is all about.
Who did Meghan visit in Vancouver?
The Duchess of Sussex posed for a photograph with staff from the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in her first public appearance since she and her husband announced they were stepping back from royal duties.
But it has now been revealed she made a second trip on Tuesday – to another charity called Justice for Girls.
Black and white photographs emerged of her visit sitting around a table and posing in a huddle with staff.
Zoe Craig-Sparrow, the charity’s co-director, said: “The duchess met with our co-directors as well as representatives from our board of directors and staff.
“The duchess put everyone at ease and had a really engaged discussion with us for 90 minutes about our work and the rights of teenage girls who live in poverty.
“The duchess inquired about the status of our work and what could be done to best support improvement in the lives and rights of girls in poverty.
“We were honoured that she chose to have this conversation with us and is interested in the work we do.”
Justice for Girls (JFG) is a non government organization located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. JFG was founded in 1999 to promote the rights of teenage girls who live in poverty.