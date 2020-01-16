prince-harry-to-make-his-first-public-appearance-since-he-and-meghan-markle-split-from-royal-family

The Duke of Sussex is to make his first public appearance since he and the duchess announced their intention to split from the Royal Family.

Prince Harry – in his role of patron of the Rugby Football League – will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace at midday on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it emerged overnight that the Duchess of Sussex visited a second charity in Vancouver on Tuesday.

After a seven week holiday, Meghan, 38, visited a women’s centre in Vancouver to discuss “issues affecting women in the community”, with staff excitedly sharing a team photo on Facebook with the words: “Look who we had tea with today!”

Travelling by seaplane, and photographed for the first time since she arrived in Canada, the Duchess appeared in good spirits despite ongoing negotiations about “Sussex Royal”, their funding and security arrangements.

A second photograph has now surfaced, showing the duchess with patrons of the Justice for Girls – a Vancouver-based charity championing the rights of teenage girls who live in poverty.