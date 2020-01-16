prince-harry-to-make-first-public-appearance-since-royal-crisis-began

Prince Harry will be seen in public for the first time since he and Meghan announced their plan to step back as senior royals.

Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace today where he will meet with representatives from all 21 nations taking part.

The Duke of Sussex will remain in the UK into next week, despite rumours claiming he was preparing to fly to Canada to be with his wife and their baby son Archie, eight months.

Meghan has been seen out and about this week visiting two charities that help women and girls in Vancouver, where the couple are expected to spend more time going forward.

After a crisis summit on Monday, the Queen agreed to the wish of her grandson and his wife to step away from royal life, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and Canada.

Reports claim the duke is remaining in the UK to hold further discussions about his future role in the royal family, but Buckingham Palace has released no further updates since the Queen’s personal statement on Monday.

A palace source said: ‘The duke has some meetings here early next week.’

Harry’s official engagement today will see him host the Rugby League World Cup draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.

Prior to the draw taking place, Harry – who was announced as patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016 – will watch children from a local school play rugby in the palace gardens.

The draws will be streamed live across the royal family and Rugby League World Cup 2021 Twitter and Facebook channels.

Harry has given his support to the Rugby League World Cup 2021’s decision to adopt a mental fitness charter for the tournament.

The charter is a five-point initiative aimed at training players, officials and volunteers to look after their own mental health and the mental health of those around them.

The programme will include mental health awareness workshops for 8,000 young rugby league players and their families and training for grass roots coaches to deliver their own mental fitness workshops outside the tournament.

In a video to mark the launch of the mental fitness charter, Harry said the initiative builds on the sport’s strong legacy of mental health awareness.

‘Rugby League isn’t just a sport, it’s a community. And one that takes care of its own,’ he said.

‘For many years, it has been at the forefront of promoting and supporting good mental fitness, working hard to build a positive mindset for everyone involved in the sport. So I am proud to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 mental fitness charter.

‘This charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament, and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same.’

The world cup tournament runs from October 23 to November 27 2021 in 17 cities across England, with 16 men’s, eight women’s and eight wheelchair teams from 21 nations taking part.