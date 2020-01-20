prince-harry-‘still-at-war-with-charles’-after-patching-up-his-differences-with-brother-william

Despite patching up his differences with his brother Prince William, Prince Harry is ‘still at war’ with his father, Prince Charles.

The brothers, embroiled in the decision by Harry and Meghan Markle to step away from frontline royal duties, are said to have sorted out their problems in a ‘now or never’ situation.

But Harry is reportedly still ‘at odds’ with his father, Prince Charles.

Harry and Meghan had ‘peace talks’ with William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Sun reports that the successful ‘peace talks’ were held away from the official summit held at Sandringham.

But the outgoing Duke of Sussex is said to be still at loggerheads with Charles and his wife, Camilla, following a string of disagreements.

The newspaper quotes a source who said: “It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex.

“There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”

Harry still has some issues to work out with Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The disagreement with his father is in stark contrast to his relationship with his brother.

The same newspaper reported that despite being at odds with his brother for two years, the pair patched things up in what they realised was a ‘now or never situation’.

“William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham summit working on their relationship and discussing their future.”

They added: “It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them.”

It’s thought that both Meghan and Kate Middleton were part of the talks.

Harry said he had no other option (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking at an event in London’s Ivy Club last night (19.1.20), Harry explained in a speech that he had ‘no other option than to step back’ from royal duties.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love,” he said.

“That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.”

