prince-harry-shows-up-for-last-royal-hurrah

Prince Harry has turned up at a royal event in southeast London for what could be his last official appearance before quitting Britain after finally thrashing out a hard “Megxit” deal.

The Duke of Sussex arrived on Monday at the UK Africa Investment summit in Greenwich hours after he told of his “great sadness” at ditching the royal family.

Harry was privately meeting heads of state – including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was pictured making strange gestures with his arms as he spoke to the royal.

The event could be Harry’s last appearance in the UK before being reunited with Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada after two weeks apart.

It is not clear when he will leave Britain, but staff have been let go at the couple’s home and he has no more official engagements on his diary – suggesting his departure is imminent.

His brother Prince William later hosted a huge event at Buckingham Palace for the 21 African delegations and their spouses.

It is the first time the Queen has asked him to host a major state occasion inside the Palace as he gears up for his future role as king – but Harry is not believed to be attending to support his big brother.

The Prince is said to have had a “diary clash” – plus there are fears he could have eclipsed the whole event after the Megxit drama, the Daily Mail reports.

Monday’s event also marks a shake-up in the royal line-up following Harry’s shock departure – with William instead backed by Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

RIFT HEALED

It comes as The Sun revealed how Harry and William had ended their two-year feud after realising it was “now or never”.

The pair made up in man-to-man peace talks away from the high-stress royal summit at Sandringham with their dad Prince Charles and the Queen.

media_camera The Queen granted them permission to quit – but denied many of their requests. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File

But sources say Harry is still at odds with his father over the sensational decision to quit the royal family.

On Sunday night, he told of his “great sadness” over his decision to step down and move abroad with baby Archie.

Speaking at a charity event at The Ivy restaurant, he said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

Harry, 35, told friends and supporters: “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

JUST CALL ME HARRY

The Duke claimed he wasn’t walking away from the royal family but it “wasn’t possible” to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth and the military without public funding.

But making a point of his new non-royal status, he said: “I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a prince or a duke but as Harry.”

He also expressed sorrow that his military titles had been taken away from him – praising everyone “who has supported injured veterans” on Instagram today.

It is not clear when Harry will return to the UK from Canada, but a source told the Daily Mail there is “more to come” in Britain before the northern spring.

Meanwhile, the Queen appeared in good spirits on Saturday as she arrived for church at Sandringham with son Prince Andrew – having thrashed out the Megxit deal.

media_camera Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Andrew for the church service on Sunday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Under the new deal, Harry and Meghan will relinquish their HRH titles as they seek to forge a “more independent life” in North America.

They will also not receive public funds anymore and will have to pay the taxpayer the £2.4 million ($A4.5 million) that was spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

The couple will need to pay the estimated £30,000 ($A56,000) a month upkeep bills at the Windsor home – but are able to now cash in on their celebrity.

One royal expert last night described the incredible Megxit deal as an “abdication” and said the Queen “has brought down the iron fist of monarchical leadership”.

