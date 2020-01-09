prince-harry-meghan-markle-royal-family-statement-what-it-means 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

But the shock move raises many questions about their future, not least of all whether Harry and Meghan’s attempt to redefine their royal lives with their son Archie is sustainable.

What did Harry and Meghan’s statement say?

The couple said in a “personal message” they intend to step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to support the Queen.

Read it in full here: