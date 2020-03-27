prince-harry-&-meghan-markle-hire-top-melinda-gates-staffer-as-chief-of-staff-for-their-new-charity

Now that they have left Canada and moved permanently to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be moving forward with their new life post-Megxit. In just a matter of hours, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially be private citizens, and the couple has already hired someone to run their new charity.

According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan have poached one of Bill and Melinda Gates’ top staffers, Catherine St-Laurent, as chief of staff and executive director of their unnamed nonprofit. Originally, the couple planned to use Sussex Royal as their brand, but Queen Elizabeth vetoed that idea.

St-Laurent is a mother of two and she is currently the director of Melinda Gates’ women and families foundation, known as Pivotal Ventures.

“After nearly 9 years alongside Melinda and the Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures teams, I am moving on to begin a new chapter and wanted to make sure to share my contact info so we can stay in touch,” wrote St-Laurent in an email to friends and colleagues. “Beginning next week I will be acting as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the new non-profit enterprise for Meghan M and Harry.”

St-Laurent went on to say that Harry and Meghan are embarking on a new chapter in their lives, and she is thrilled to play a supporting role in realizing their vision and to help them achieve impact on issues that matter most to them.

St-Laurent was Melinda Gates’ strategy lead for numerous women-focused campaigns around the world, including the Family Planning 20-20 plan. That was launched in London in 2012 with former Prime Minister David Cameron and other world leaders to help make contraception available to 120 million women who didn’t have access to birth control.

According to an insider, Harry and Meghan’s new nonprofit is not likely to be a “traditional charity.” Instead, the parents of ten-month-old Archie Harrison want to find their own way of giving back and new ways to make change.

The news of St-Laurent’s hiring comes just hours after it was confirmed by multiple sources that Harry and Meghan left Canada before the borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now living in Los Angeles.



