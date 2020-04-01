prince-harry-&-meghan-markle-are-‘feeling-good’-after-relocating-to-los-angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to pack up and move from Canada to Los Angeles just before the borders closed due to COVID-19, and now they are looking ahead to the future. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially non-working members of the royal family after they announced their intention to step down from their roles as senior royals back in early January.

It’s been a crazy few months for Harry and Meghan – both before and after their sudden and shocking announcement. However, despite the Megxit scandal and the coronavirus pandemic that is shutting down the globe, the couple is “positive about the future,” says an insider.

“It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter,” an inside royal source tells People magazine.

According to the publication, Harry and Meghan flew with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison from their home on Vancouver Island to Los Angeles in March before flights between Canada and the United States were stopped due to COVID-19.

They have already started to settle into their new California lifestyle. The insider says that like everyone else, Harry and Meghan are adjusting to social distancing while being cautious and safe.

On Monday, Harry and Meghan posted a goodbye message on Instagram to their 11.3 million followers on the SussexRoyal page. The couple wrote that as we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, they are focusing on this new chapter in their lives to understand how they can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” wrote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

The couple signed the message “Harry and Meghan,” as they have dropped their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles post-Megxit. Their new status as non-working royals became official on Wednesday.

A recent statement from Buckingham Palace said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be spending the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can – safely and privately – to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their new non-profit.



