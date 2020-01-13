Prince Harry isn’t under Meghan’s thumb – he wants out just as much as she does

If the royal press offices wanted to start 2020 waving goodbye to the rocky times they’d faced in 2019, they can’t have been thrilled when they saw Leave.EU’s poster last week.

The Duchess of Sussex’s face superimposed onto a dominatrix, with Prince Harry on his knees under her high heels and leash, complete with the tagline ‘Py-whipped?’

The couple might have just dropped a royal bombshell into the digital ether – effectively telling the world ‘thanks, but no thanks’ – but it hardly warranted such a crass and offensive reaction as this.

The fact Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘stepping back’ as senior royals wasn’t unexpected and isn’t really the issue here.

It’s been clear for months the couple were unhappy with their roles – stinging statements against the press were becoming more frequent and spending six weeks in Canada over Christmas was a clear message they wanted a change.

Polls in this weekend’s papers suggest many support their want for a ‘progressive new role,’ but suggestions the statement was published without the Queen’s blessing have riled many. Add to that the lack of a watertight plan for how this separation was going to work and a crisis was born.

But the accusations that followed – that the whole situation was Meghan’s fault and Harry had been played for a fool – somewhat miss the point.

Yes, Meghan’s introduction to royal life has clearly been more challenging than she anticipated, but commentary implying that the sixth in line to the throne is a mere sheep and his wife the sole shepherd is way off the mark.

It encapsulates a set of outdated attitudes that shouldn’t exist, regardless of your royal status. Add to all this the social media commentary calling Meghan ‘manipulative’ and a ‘gold-digger’ and you can start to see why the couple might feel a bit peeved.

Vilifying just one person here doesn’t stack up when such a critical decision about how they fit into the monarchy is a joint responsibility. Prince Harry has just as many reasons for wanting out.

Meghan might have helped him to develop them, but she didn’t put the whole thing inside his head. Harry has a strong will of his own and the thoughts of doing things differently have existed for years.

Insisting on fighting alongside soldiers in Afghanistan against advice he shouldn’t; taking a seed of an idea and developing into one of the biggest sporting competitions for veterans with the Invictus Games; spearheading the shift in conversations on mental health. Plenty of what Harry has achieved, he did before Meghan arrived and he did because he wants to be seen differently.

And, as a team, the tours and visits they’ve undertaken have already reached many people that other royals never would. In the couple’s mind, this step back is the next iteration of changing things up.

Before marriage, the prince only had himself to think about. He’s been open about his mental health struggles, admitting he sought counselling after his mother Diana’s death led to years of ‘total chaos’ for him emotionally.

Now the realisation has hit that guiding a wife and son through the turmoils of royal life – and keeping them safe and happy – will be more difficult than expected. The media had a profound impact on Diana, and with some of the coverage Meghan now receives, it’s easy to understand the toll on his mental state.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Figuring out this new life will be a messy and complicated process. The wider family clearly want them to stay – the crisis meetings wouldn’t be happening if they didn’t – but there are also questions they have to ask themselves about how they’ve treated the couple.

There’s no doubt they’re an asset, but they should arguably have been given more freedom from the off. There’s a sense both the family and public wanted William and Kate 2.0, but to try and mould Harry and Meghan into their carbon copy was never going to work, given the very different paths the brothers are on.

There are still huge questions over if a half-in, half-out approach will truly work. It’s still tricky to see, for example, how their move will offer them much better privacy.

It’s clear the gaggle of media following Harry has long been a thorn in the side; living your life under intense spotlight and watching your parents’ marriage dissolve on the front pages will do that to you.

But living across two countries offers more intrigue and many more cameras looking out for you, and while selectively shutting out the media might sound like a start, it sadly won’t stem the flow of misinformation.

Time will only tell if this is the right decision for the royal pair, but one thing is for certain: it has nothing to do with Prince Harry being ‘py-whipped.’

MORE: Denise Welch slams ITV co-star Piers Morgan in huge rant: ‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to be protected from him’

MORE: Former soldier says Prince Harry was ‘at ease’ while ‘away from his other life’

MORE: Where are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living after dropping royal bombshell?