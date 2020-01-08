prince-harry-has-an-awkward-reaction-to-a-sweet-surprise-while-visiting-canada-[video]

Meghan MarkleReuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly resumed their Royal duties after their holiday break. It looks like Prince Harry may still have been in break mode as the Duke of Sussex seems to have been caught off-guard by a surprise while visiting Canada.

Prince Harry was apparently visibly shocked during a royal visit when Canada’s High Commissioner brought out a surprise for him and his wife, Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to royal duties as they arrived at Canada House in London following a six-week break.

Meghan MarkleReuters

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry, who recently enjoyed a private family holiday with their baby son Archie Harrison in Canada, made their first public appearance since late last year. Despite the successful visit, Prince Harry was caught off-guard during the trip by a little surprise. As they turn the corner, the royal pair are surprised with a large group of people waiting in the foyer and up the stairs. Prince Harry throws up his hands and appears to mouth “woah.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have thrown themselves back into their Royal duties, seamlessly it seems. It doesn’t seem like Meghan and Harry worked on any plan to rehabilitate their public image. The Royal couple has been criticised a lot for their behaviour lately. The break from the spotlight could have been time used to make good with the alienated British public and press, but it looks like Meghan and Harry have other plans. Maybe they just plan to put their head down and get on with their Royal lives, and we have to say, that isn’t a bad idea. You can check out the video here: