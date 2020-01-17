prince-harry-‘had-no-idea’-song-about-leaving-uk-would-be-on-instagram-video

Prince Harry had ‘no input’ in choosing the song used alongside footage of his visit to Buckingham Palace yesterday that included the lyric: ‘I’d like to leave the country.’

The Stone Roses hit This Is The One was picked after the Queen gave her blessing for the couple to split their time between Canada and the UK.

It was used as the soundtrack to a video posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account yesterday following what is being seen as Harry’s last engagement as a senior royal.

Last night, Buckingham Palace officials claimed the Duke of Sussex knew nothing of the song choice and had no input in the video being posted.

Harry spent his first official appearance after his and Meghan’s bombshell ‘Megxit’ announcement hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

Palace sources said the song had been the sole choice of the event organisers because it was ‘an anthem’ of the sport.

The lyric: ‘I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays’ was not heard in the clips posted to Harry and Meghan’s 10 million followers.

During the event, the duke looked relaxed and happy as he chatted to young rugby players on the palace lawn and met with representatives from the 21 nations taking part.

When reporters asked how discussions were going regarding his and his wife’s future, Harry did not reply and headed inside for the draw.

Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account, one of the key parts of their brand going forward, marked the occasion by releasing a ‘story’ showing the grinning prince larking around behind the scenes.

The video saw Harry making jokes as he took part in the draw and flashing a cheeky smile at the camera.

It has been interpreted by some as suggesting Harry is saying farewell before he joins his wife in Canada.

Sources have already said he has meetings early next week but it remains to be seen if they are public engagements.

Today it emerged the couple have ‘let go’ of staff who worked at Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home, as they prepare to spend more time in North America.

The Queen has agreed to Harry and Meghan’s wish to step down from their role as senior royals, become financially independent and begin a transition period of living in Canada and the UK.

The duchess is in Canada with son Archie and has carried out two charity visits since returning to the province of British Columbia, where the Sussexes spent six weeks over the festive period.