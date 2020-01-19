prince-harry-gives-up-all-military-titles-as-part-of-royal-exit

Prince Harry will sacrifice his military titles and appointments as he and Meghan prepare to step away from the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is due to lose positions as Captain General of Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant Royal Air Force Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving.

Having spent 10 years in the forces, he stated that the experience would stay with him for the rest of his life when he left in 2015.

He then vowed to always maintain his links with his fellow servicemen and women.

Harry’s honorary military appointments are known to be important to him, with the Duke having always dreamed of a life in the Army.

As a child, his bedroom was filled pictures of tanks and helicopters, while during a visit to Germany in 1993 he was photographed grinning as he dressed up in a combat suit and rode in a tank.

He also created the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport competition for sick, injured and wounded servicemen and women in 2014.

It is believed he will continue to work on the Invictus Games despite stepping back from the Royal Family.

However, the Queen is head of the Armed Forces, and military appointments form part of official duties, meaning Harry could not continue them while stepping back from the monarchy.

Harry took over from his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, as Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017.

Philip, who retired at the age of 96, spent more than 64 years in the role.

Lord Alan West, former First Sea Lord, has since expressed his regret at the end of Harry’s royal commitments.

He told ITV News: ‘The whole situation is extremely sad and I think it is unfortunate, after his splendid service in the military, that he will now no longer be involved with the military in the UK.’