prince-harry-‘extends-his-stay-in-the-uk-for-further-talks’

As the drama surrounding ‘Megxit’ rumbles on Prince Harry is said to have extended his stay in the UK, despite originally planning to return to Canada this weekend.

The Duke of Sussex had been due to fly back to be reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie, who he has not seen in 12 days, following his attendance at the Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

But Buckingham Palace has confirmed to the MailOnline on Saturday that Harry is staying for further discussions about his and his wife’s future within the Royal Family on Monday.

It comes after talks between the Queen’s aides and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reported to have hit ‘deadlock’.

Meghan and Harry stunned the world when they released a statement saying they intend to step back from front-line royal duties, split their time between Canada and the UK, and live financially independently.

Despite the Queen’s support in working out a deal in a matter of days, it’s understood that some key issues are yet to be decided.

A report in The Mirror earlier this week suggested that talks had reached ‘deadlock’, stalling particularly over their ability to strike big money deals.

The source also said that aides were under ‘huge pressure’ to iron out details by the end of the week but they ‘couldn’t get it done’.

It’s understood that issues like security, finances and future titles were all under scrutiny.

Reports have also suggested that Meghan will ‘never live in Britain again’.

Speculation is rife that Meghan and Harry will now live abroad, following reports that staff at their Frogmore Cottage home have been “axed”.

It’s thought that the couple’s staff are being moved from their cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate to other royal households, such as Buckingham Palace.