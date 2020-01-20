prince-harry-‘completes-final-royal-duties-before-flying-to-canada’

Prince Harry is reportedly completing his final duties as a royal today before he flies back to Canada this evening.

The Duke of Sussex appeared happy as he attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Greenwich this morning where he is due to host a number of private meetings.

Upon arrival, he was photographed smiling as he shook hands with the Prime Minister of Morocco Saad-Eddine El Othmani and Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi.

It is thought Harry then has an ’empty diary’ going forwards, with no more official engagements in the pipeline, the MailOnline reports.

The publication also states that staff at Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussexes live, have already been sent home, as Harry prepares to join Meghan and Archie in Vancouver.

However a source claimed Harry will be returning in the spring as there is still ‘more to come’ for the Duke.

A representative for the Duke has been contacted for comment.

Harry’s reported return to Canada will see him miss Prince William’s first solo reception at Buckingham Palace this evening.

The move is believed to be the first of many responsibilities issued by the Queen to assist the Duke of Cambridge in preparing to eventually become King.

He will welcome 21 African delegations into the palace, with other royals including Prince Edward and Princess Anne also in attendance.

Earlier today it was revealed that Harry and William had reportedly healed the rift between them through a series of secret talks.

The meetings were said to be ‘ground-breaking’ in terms of saving the Dukes’ ‘bond as brothers’, before Harry moves away.

Last night Harry opened up about his decision to step away from the Royal Family in a speech to supporters of his Sentebale charity.

Appearing to defend Meghan, he emphasised that he had made the choice for the family – but described how it filled him with ‘great sadness’ to step back from his duties.

He said: ‘Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.

‘And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.’

Harry added that he had intended to ‘continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and military associations but without public funding’ but noted that ‘unfortunately, that wasn’t possible’.

He continued: ‘I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.

‘But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.’