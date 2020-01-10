prince-harry-called-‘p***y-whipped’-by-leave.eu-in-‘disgusting’-sexist-tweet

Prince Harry has been labelled ‘pussy-whipped’ by the unofficial Leave campaign in a controversial tweet which has sparked outrage.

Leave.EU’s Twitter account posted a mocked up picture of the Duke of Sussex on his hands and knees, with his wife Meghan Markle stepping on his back with one high-heel, holding what appears to be a whip around his neck.

The caption reads: ‘RT if you’re terribly sad to see the demise of Meghan Markle’s husband, Harry. Pussy-whipped?’

The tweet, which has been slated as sexist and in ‘very bad taste’, follows the pair’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

Leave.EU – a rival to the official Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum – is no stranger to controversy, having been fined for breaking electoral spending rules and causing outrage with a host of similar Twitter controversies previously.

In October, it labelled German President Angela Merkel a ‘kraut’ in a racist poster which read: ‘We didn’t win two World Wars to be pushed around by a Kraut.’

The organisation later apologised.

This latest tweet has provoked a similar backlash and has been branded ‘disgusting’.

‘Dr Bill’ wrote: ‘Even by Leave EU’s standards this is pretty poor stuff. Ignorance and prejudice dressed up as ‘harmless banter’ to freak out the liberals. I guess this kind of stuff appeals to their demographic.’

‘Stu’ added: ‘What an awful picture to display, bad taste and hurtful. I’m ashamed to have campaigned on your behalf in 2016.’

‘Kevin’ wrote: ‘You have really scraped the bottom of the barrel here. Even by your low and pretty disgusting standards this is tasteless!!’

There was praise from some quarters for the tweet, among those who suggested it was a joke, while others argued it had nothing to do with Brexit.

The comments follow the couple’s decision to split their time between Britain and North America and ‘step back’ from their royal roles.

But the Queen was not informed of the plan before the shock announcement earlier this week sparked heavy criticism.

Yet the scrutiny of Meghan, who has African American ancestry, has sparked accusations of racism from some, who have suggested that Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton does not receive as much negative attention.

Leave.EU has been contacted by Metro.co.uk for comment.