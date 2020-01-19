prince-harry-breaks-silence-on-royal-split,-telling-charity-dinner:-‘there-was-no-other-option’

The Duke of Sussex has said he is “taking a leap of faith” in stepping back from his life as a member of the royal family but added “there really was no other option”, during a speech at a private dinner for his charity Sentebale.

Speaking to supporters of the charity Sentebale at a dinner in London, the Duke of Sussex said: “Before I begin, I must say I can only imagine what you may have heard and perhaps read over the past few weeks.

“So I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke but as Harry, the same person who many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years but now with a clearer perspective.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love, that will never change. I have grown up feeling supported by so many of you and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.

“Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched. Hurray.”

The Duke of Sussex continued: “I also know that you’ve come to know me well enough over these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do, and she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with.