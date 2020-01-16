prince-harry-breaks-cover-for-first-time-since-saying-he’s-quitting

The Duke of Sussex has been spotted in public for the first time since his shock announcement that he and wife Meghan would be stepping back as senior royals.

Prince Harry was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in the back of a chauffeur-driven vehicle on Thursday morning, appearing to be looking at his phone.

He is preparing to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at the palace in his first public engagement since the crisis unfolded.

The duke is understood to be staying in the UK for the next week, despite rumours claiming he would fly back to Canada to join his wife and baby son Archie.

A source told PA ‘the duke has some meetings here early next week,’ while other reports claim he is planning to stay to hold further discussions about his future role in the royal family.

But Buckingham Palace has released no further updates since the Queen’s personal statement on Monday, accepting her grandson’s bold decision.

Her Majesty has agreed to the wish of her grandson and his wife to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and Canada.

This morning Harry is set to meet with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the World Cup, before he draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.

Prior to the draw taking place, Harry – who was announced as patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016 – will watch children from a local school play rugby in the palace gardens.

The draws will be streamed live across the royal family and Rugby League World Cup 2021 Twitter and Facebook channels.

The world cup tournament runs from October 23 to November 27 2021 in 17 cities across England, with 16 men’s, eight women’s and eight wheelchair teams from 21 nations taking part.

In another sign that the duke is attempting to carry on as normal, he launched the next leg of his Invictus Games, for wounded and injured service personnel and veterans, with an Instagram video on Wednesday evening which announced the event will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2022.

In the footage posted on the official sussexroyal account, Harry said: ‘I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

‘I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.’

The duke and duchess have also dropped their claim to be ‘internationally protected people’ from their website, indicating there may be an issue over their round-the-clock security funded by the taxpayer.

The classification entitled them to the same level of protection offered to heads of state, but the Times reported it was removed from sussexroyal.com a day after the new site was launched last week.

Meghan, who flew back to Canada before senior royals met at Sandringham to discuss the couple’s future on Monday, has been photographed in the province of

British Columbia visiting the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

She discussed ‘issues affecting women in the community’, according to a photograph posted on Facebook by the shelter.

More to follow…