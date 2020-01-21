prince-harry-arrives-in-canada-to-be-reunited-with-meghan-and-archie

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Canada to be reunited with his wife Meghan and son Archie.

Photographs show the royal walking across the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport. MailOnline said he flew from London’s Heathrow on British Airways flight 85.

The flight landed 15 minutes late and two security guards escorted Harry to a black people carrier which would take him to Vancouver Island to join his family, the paper said.

Earlier in the day Harry met Prime Minister Boris Johnson and world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, which is likely to be one of his few remaining official engagements before the Sussexes take their ‘leap of faith’ and leave the monarchy in the spring.

The duke gave an emotional speech on Sunday night, saying he had ‘no other option’ but to give up his official royal duties and forge a new life in Canada, where his wife and son are setting up home.

In the speech, Harry told invited guests: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

‘Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.’

The Sun newspaper’s front page on Tuesday featured a picture of Meghan and Archie out for a walk on a woodland trail on Vancouver Island. Pictures inside the paper also showed the duchess walking with a beagle and a black Labrador.

Harry and Meghan had wanted to remain as working royals, although not prominent members, and drop their public funding so they could become financially independent – a dual role many commentators said was fraught with problems.

Critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to enjoy the freedom of being able to take on commercial ventures.

Harry’s brother the Duke of Cambridge continues with a busy schedule of royal duties, a day after delivering a speech at a Buckingham Palace reception for summit delegates.

William movingly described how Africa was the place he visited after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and where he proposed to his wife.

On Tuesday, William will attend a meeting of the United for Wildlife Taskforce at St James’s Palace. The duke, who is president of United for Wildlife, will make a speech during the session.

William is also due to hold audiences as part of the summit at St James’s Palace and Buckingham Palace.