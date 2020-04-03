prince-harry-apparently-“corrected”-meghan-markle’s-pronunciation-for-her-documentary-narration

He tagged along and gave some direction from “the cheap seats.”

Meghan Markle’s first post-royal project has finally dropped on Disney+, and in the midst of all the buzz surrounding it, we’re also learning some key behind-the-scenes details — including Prince Harry’s apparent involvement.

According to People, Harry tagged along when she recorded her narration for the Elephant documentary back in October 2019.

“It was amazing having [Harry] there. He had a connection to Botswana, of course,” filmmaker Vanessa Berlowitz told People, adding that he even provided a little direction from, as he had called it, “the cheap seats.”

“Harry was correcting her pronunciation!” Berlowitz told People with a laugh.

Elephants follows a family of elephants across the Kalahari Desert, led by a matriarch named Gaia.

Meghan and Harry traveled together to Botswana in 2017, where they assisted Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders (Meghan donated her fee from narrating the documentary to the charity). They later shared photos from the trip on their now-inactive Instagram.

Berlowitz also told People the Duchess of Sussex was fascinated by the “female empowerment side” of the elephants’ herds.

“She made it her own,” filmmaker Roy Conli said of her narration. “I always say, ‘If you feel something, do it, make it organic.’ She’s such a diligent professional and she wanted to get it right. It was a delight all the way around.”