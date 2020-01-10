Prince Harry and Meghan: Where does their fortune come from – and how will they make money? 

They have stepped back from royal life to become “financially independent” – but just how independent will Prince Harry and Meghan be?

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very wealthy – and being released from the burden of royal duties could be lucrative.

They are giving up their slice of the Queen’s Sovereign Grant but, according to their website, it accounts for only five per cent of their income.

And the grant — effectively a wage for royal duties — acts as a restriction on their private financial opportunities. So, with a new-found independence, their financial chains are truly off.

But how much is their fortune and how will they make money?

How much are they worth?

The Duke’s personal wealth is about ten times that of his wife. He is worth about £30 million, while she has about £3.8 million.

The couple receive about 95 per cent of their income from the Duchy of Cornwall, to the tune of £2.3 million a year. The lucrative Duchy is part of Prince Charles’s private estate and also funds the activities of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.