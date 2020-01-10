Prince Harry and Meghan: Where does their fortune come from – and how will they make money? 

They have stepped back from royal life to become “financially independent” – but just how independent will Prince Harry and Meghan be?
Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very wealthy – and being released from the burden of royal duties could be lucrative.
They are giving up their slice of the Queen’s Sovereign Grant but, according to their website, it accounts for only five per cent of their income.
And the grant — effectively a wage for royal duties — acts as a restriction on their private financial opportunities. So, with a new-found independence, their financial chains are truly off.
But how much is their fortune and how will they make money?
Contents
How much are they worth?
The Duke’s personal wealth is about ten times that of his wife. He is worth about £30 million, while she has about £3.8 million.
The couple receive about 95 per cent of their income from the Duchy of Cornwall, to the tune of £2.3 million a year. The lucrative Duchy is part of Prince Charles’s private estate and also funds the activities of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince Harry and his brother received most of the £13 million fortune left by their mother, Princess Diana. According to the BBC, Prince Harry was also left millions of pounds by the Queen Mother, his great-grandmother.
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly earned $50,000 (£38,300) per episode for Suits.
What do they own?
They have the use of Frogmore Cottage – for now.
The renovation of the cottage was hugely controversial, costing the British taxpayer £2.4 million. The cottage belongs to the Queen and they can only keep it with her permission. Such is the anger in Buckingham Palace that sources are suggesting that the Queen might throw them out or start charging them rent.
How will they make money?
The opportunities are vast. Their joint brand, Sussex Royal, was trademarked last June and they have already used it to flog dozens of goods and services from pencil cases to education training.
As one of the most recognized and marketable couples in the world there is huge scope for making their fortune.
Their Instagram account has 10 million followers. They have well-connected celebrity friends, particularly in the US, where among their friends are George Clooney, Ellen deGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.
Public-speaking engagements could earn them up to £500,000 at a time.
They will not be the only royals to have jobs. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie do not carry out official public duties as members of the royal family and have sought employment. Princess Beatrice works in finance while Princess Eugenie works at an art gallery.
How much do they cost the taxpayer?
The British taxpayer could still foot the not-insignificant cost of their security detail and at least part of their travel expenses.
Last year, the taxpayer paid the Metropolitan Police £650,000 to keep the couple safe and this amount could rise to more than £1 million a year once they move to north America.
The cost of official travel by the couple in 2018/19 was £130,000 and they were criticised last year for their use of private jets.
The Sovereign Grant fund currently gives the couple £115,000 a year for their private office, which they are giving up. David McClure, an expert on royal finances, described the Sovereign Grant money as “chicken feed”.
How much do they give back? The Duke has 16 patronages and the Duchess has four. He took part in 201 engagements last year while she attended 83.
Last year they quit the Royal Foundation, which they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, amid rumours of a rift between the households.
The couple said in their statement that launching a new charity would become one of their future priorities, though how much of that charitable work will take place in the UK is unclear.