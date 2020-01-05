prince-harry-and-meghan-share-tragic-bushfire-photo-in-appeal-for-donations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appealed for donations to Australia’s emergency services amid the country’s devastating bushfire crisis.

The Royal couple shared links to fundraising pages on their Royal Sussex Instagram account, warning the global environmental crisis amounts to’ ecocide’.

They are currently spending a six week Christmas break in Canada but broke their holiday silence to comment on the fires, which torched more than 12 million acres of land – an area bigger than the size of Croatia.

The post said: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months.

‘From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.

‘This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help.’

The pair said they had donated to the New South Wales (NSW) fire service and Australia Red Cross and urged others to do the same.

Fires are burning dangerously out of control along Australia’s east coast as experts warn the ‘worst is still to come.’

Temperatures have soared past 48C (120F) and strong 50mph winds are fanning the flames as firefighters battle to save lives and property.

The crisis has killed at least 23 people, destroyed over 1,000 homes and threatened to wipe out entire species.

Harry and Meghan’s message comes as other members of the Royal Family offer their condolences.

The Queen said she was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear about the fires in an open letter to Australian citizens.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh expressed thanks to emergency services, some of whom have died fighting the flames.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ by the rising death toll.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s appeal come as it emerged singer Pink donated $500,000 (£382k) to emergency services in Australia.