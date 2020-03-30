prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-will-reportedly-announce-new-brand-and-charity

Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will reportedly be launching their new brand and charity this week.

According to The Sun, this move will mark the final clean break for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Wednesday, they will officially be stepping down from their role as senior members of the royal family.

After weeks of complicated negotiations, in February, Queen Elizabeth and senior officials decided that it would not be feasible for Harry and Meghan to keep using the word “royal” in their new branding efforts given they’ll no longer be fulfilling the duties that come along with that title.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 24: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during their royal tour of South Africa on September 24, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Auwal Mosque is the first and oldest mosque in South Africa and for the Muslim community, this mosque symbolises the freedom of former slaves to worship. (Photo by Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly leave Canada for the U.S.

The duo has a whopping 11.3million followers on their current SussexRoyal Instagram account. They are expected to announce a series of new projects following the announcement of their branding revamp but not with their current account. It and their website will become inactive as of March 31.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the power couple wrote Monday on their final SussexRoyal post.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” the message continued.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle reportedly suffered panic attacks as senior royal

The new Bill and Melinda Gates?

Catherine St-Laurent, one of Bill and Melinda Gates‘ top former staffers, has been hired as chief of staff and executive director of their nonprofit enterprise.

The hire substantiates speculation that the couple is looking to model themselves like the Gates, a power couple well known all over the world for their charitable foundation which has donated tens of billions of dollars.

“We are proud to be joined by Catherine St-Laurent in this next chapter with us. Her leadership and proven track record working within two organizations that have tremendous impact in the world—the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures—make her an incredible asset and we are excited to have her on our team,” the duo said in a statement.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle narrates Disney documentary, ‘Elephants’

According to Harper’s Bazaar, although Travalyst—Harry’s sustainable tourism venture, which was to be an anchor initiative for the foundation—will continue, every other aspect of the U.K.-based Sussex Royal Foundation is being wrapped up.

“The Trustees of the Sussex Royal Foundation have been an invaluable resource to The Duke and Duchess, providing essential guidance,” said a spokesperson. “The Duke and Duchess are incredibly grateful for the Trustees’ support and counsel in recent months.”