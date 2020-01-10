prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-post-photos-of-‘secret’-visit-to-grenfell-kitchen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Instagram following the shock announcement they wish to step down as ‘senior’ members of the royal family.

In a post on their @sussexroyal page the couple revealed photos of their ‘secret’ visit to a community kitchen set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen smiling and laughing while chatting with staff and helping prepare food at the Hubb Community Kitchen in London shortly before the bombshell news broke.

The women came together after the disaster to cook fresh food for family and neighbours before launching ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook’.

Meghan lent her support to the project and penned the foreword.

The caption read: ‘Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook’.

‘These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire.

‘With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more.

‘The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.

‘The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.’

The duchess has since returned to Canada as the Queen and other senior royals took decisive action and ordered their teams to find a ‘workable solution’ to the couple’s future roles.

A Buckingham Palace source said the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have asked aides to work ‘at pace’ with governments and the Sussex Household to find a solution to their plans to step back from their frontline roles as members of the monarchy and become financially independent royals.