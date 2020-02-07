prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-make-speech-at-jpmorgan-event-in-first-public-appearance-since-quitting-as-senior-royals

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance since they announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended an event thrown by finance giant JP Morgan on Miami’s South Beach on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the freelance royal couple, now based in Vancouver, Canada, confirmed their attendance at the luxurious five-star 1 Hotel.

The spokeswoman also confirmed that Harry made a speech during the event.

The spokeswoman did not say if pair – who are no longer official royals – were paid for the remarks.

However, it has been reported that their travel expenses were met as well as a substantial fee paid.

Harry is understood not to have made a keynote speech.

The residence of Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan seen from a boat on in British Columbia

It is the first time the couple has been seen at a public engagement since they made the shock announcement of their intention to step back from royal duties in January.

A source told the New York Post the event was “all very hush-hush”.

However, more details about the event and Harry’s speech are scarce.

On Wednesday, the couple shared pictures of their royal visit to New Zealand on their Instagram account to mark Waitangi Day, the country’s celebration day.

Harry and Meghan are currently residing in a Canadian mansion with their son Archie and are working towards financial independence with the SussexRoyal brand.