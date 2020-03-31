prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-end-royal-roles,-share-last-instagram-post-as-sussex-royals

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 12: 14 [IST]

Prince Harry and Meghan have ended their royal duties and shared their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday. The two will officially, henceforth embark on new careers without their "Royal Highness" titles. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans step back from their royal roles in January 2020. According tot he arrangement, Harry and Meghan have with the Royal clan, from April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be free to pursue new careers, earn their own money. The two now are part of the senior royals and can no longer use the word, 'royal' in their branding or carry out and official duties. Reports say, Prince Harry, sixth in line to the throne, will remain a prince but relinquish his military appointments. On Monday, the two posted their last message on their 'sussexroyal' Instagram page, The post read, "While you may not see us here, the work continues, we look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another." The two also thanked fans for their best wishes and their support since the union. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018, and welcomed their son Archie a year later. According to a statement from the royal office said, "The couple will now focus on their family for the next few months while developing their future non-profit organisation" While they stayed in Canada for the past few months, Meghan and Harry have moved to Los Angeles where she grew up and plans to continue her career. The former actress is already returning to work, her first post-royal job is to narrate a nature documentary, titled, Elephant for Disney which will be released on April 3 for their streaming service. It is set to raise money for an animal welfare charity.